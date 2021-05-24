COVID-19 vaccines from both Pfizer and AstraZeneca are highly effective against the B.1.617.2 strain first detected in India, a study conducted by Public Health England (PHE) found.

The analysis found that the Pfizer vaccine had an efficacy rate of 88% against symptomatic cases of COVID-19 caused by the India variant two weeks after the second dose. In comparison, the same vaccine had a 93% efficacy rate against the B.1.1.7 "Kent" strain, first found in Britain.

Two shots of the AstraZeneca jab were found to be 60% effective against the B.1.617.2 India variant and 66% effective against the Kent strain. The study was carried out between April 5 and May 16.

PHE researchers noted that the AstraZeneca jab takes longer to reach its maximum effectiveness, which means the efficacy rate may increase further.

"I'm increasingly confident that we're on track for the roadmap, because this data shows that the vaccine, after two doses, works just as effectively (against the Indian variant)," PHE Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

"It is now clear how important the second dose is to secure the strongest possible protection against Covid-19 and its variants. Everyone should book their jab when offered."

The study included 12,675 genome-sequenced coronavirus cases, with 1,054 caused by the variant found in India. The analysis also included data for all age groups from April 5.

The PHE will continue carrying out weekly studies to determine the possible implications of its proposed lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in U.K. in June, according to Dr. Susan Hopkins, coronavirus strategic response director for PHE.

The study comes as the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Britain caused by the India variant cause concern. This prompted Germany on Friday to impose a two-week quarantine on anyone arriving from the United Kingdom.

India has reported more than 26 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. However, almost 13 million occurred only in the past two months.

On Sunday, the Indian Health Ministry recorded 3,741 new deaths, bringing the country's total death toll to 299,266. Health officials also reported 240,842 new infections.