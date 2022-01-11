Outspoken TV host Piers Morgan is facing criticism for threatening to target Meghan Markle in his new column coming out next week.

The former "Good Morning Britain" host issued a scathing warning to the Duchess of Sussex about a "very unpleasant surprise" coming her way. He gave a preview of what is to come in his column for The Sun called "Uncensored," in which he promised no-holds-barred content.

"The column is called 'Uncensored' because it does what it says on the tin. Effectively I was censored at my previous job and told to apologise to Meghan Markle for an honestly held opinion, which obviously I wasn't going to do," Morgan said.

He added, "Pushy little Princess Pinocchio tried her utmost to cancel me, and she will be in for a very unpleasant surprise when I emerge, like Lazarus, from my den. It was a pretty bruising experience on 'Good Morning Britain' but I'm now working somewhere where I'm free to express my opinions."

Morgan resigned from his six-year tenure as co-host of the breakfast show with Susanna Reid after he was told by management to apologise to the Duchess of Sussex for his on-air comments against her Oprah interview. He had said that he does not believe anything she said including the part when she admitted to having suicidal thoughts while working as a senior royal.

Morgan's threats to Meghan Markle received mixed reactions over at Twitter. Author Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called him out for his "sick maliciously obsessive stalker behaviour." She wrote, "No Black presenter could get away with abuse/threats/harassment Piers Morgan gives Meghan Markle if she were White.

No Black presenter could get away with abuse/threats/harassment Piers Morgan gives Meghan Markle if she were White



This White Privileged self entitled man is paid to be vicious to a Bi-racial woman of Black heritage & rewarded for his sick maliciously obsessive stalker behaviour pic.twitter.com/qQc2s8qImz

Another called his behaviour "disgusting, misogynist, and scary" while one more chimed in, "Piers Morgan is obsessed with Meghan Markle in the most stalker, vindictive, and hateful way."

Piers Morgan, who has a very odd fixation on Meghan Markle, is now threatening her. Morgan: “Pushy little Princess Pinocchio tried her utmost to cancel me, and she will be in for a very unpleasant surprise when I emerge, like Lazarus, from my den.” Guy needs professional help. pic.twitter.com/SHPpRQ0apb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 9, 2022

Morgan promised that he will hold Meghan Markle and Prince Harry into account every time they "try and pull a fast one on the royals." He also promised that his "Uncensored" column will also tackle other topics and through it he wants "to single-handedly lead the charge around the world to end cancel culture."