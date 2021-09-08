Piers Morgan was on cloud nine after British media watchdog Ofcom dismissed the 57,000 complaints lodged against him for the comments he made against Meghan Markle following her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey. However, his victory day was ruined after the GQ award show where he was in attendance, suddenly played a speech from Prince Harry.

The 56-year-old wrote in his Mail on Sunday column that at the award show, he turned to see an image of Prince Harry, who he has long criticised, on a nearby screen looking as if he were "smirking" at him. Morgan, who had heard conversations about a surprise appearance by Harry, was so shocked when it finally happened that he tried to leave the venue at that very moment.

"It was a fun night at the GQ awards, but by 11pm things were deteriorating. Ed Sheeran had just called everyone at GQ a 'bunch of c***s' on stage for naming him Britain's Worst Dressed Man of 2012, and I'd been tipped off that Prince Harry was about to speak to us live by video-link from California. So it seemed a good time to go home," he recalled.

"As I left, I could hear Harry lecturing the audience about the danger of 'misinformation' and 'peddling lies', without a shred of self-awareness. I chuckled and pulled out my phone to check the first-edition headlines of the newspapers. To my delight, most of them had splashed my victory all over their front pages," Morgan added. He noted that reading the headlines with Harry's speech playing in the background gave him "a sudden rush of exhilaration at the end of what had been a tumultuous but ultimately very satisfying day."

However, the exhilaration also left him distracted causing an injury as he walked head on to a glass window. "Then, as I reached the exit, still staring proudly at my phone, I walked straight into a large plate-glass window, banging my head so hard and loudly against it that concerned security guards rushed over to check I was OK," he recounted.

Morgan concluded, "I reeled back in agony, semi-concussed and with a cut opening above my right eye, only to see Harry's massive head filling a nearby screen. He was smirking right at me."