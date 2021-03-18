Piers Morgan scoffed at the number of complaints he received over his criticism of Meghan Markle following her Oprah interview.

The former "Good Morning Britain" host took to Twitter to shrug off reports that he received a remarkable 57,000 complaints. He said the tally does not even compare to the number of people who have praised him for speaking his mind.

"Only 57,000? I've had more people than that come up & congratulate me in the street for what I said. The vast majority of Britons are right behind me," he responded to a report from The Sun on the staggering number.

According to Telegraph news editor Gareth Davies, Morgan's criticism against the Duchess of Sussex sets a new record for the "most complained about moment in TV history." It surpassed Jade Goodey's comments about Shilpa Shetty on "Big Brother" 2007 which was at around 45,000.

The initial number of complaints was at 41,000 after Morgan, on Monday's episode of "Good Morning Britain," said that he does not believe anything Meghan Markle said in her Oprah interview. He even doubted that she suffered from mental health problems and had suicidal thoughts. The outspoken host eventually resigned from his post on the show yet he continues to stand by his conviction that the duchess was not being honest in the interview.

"There's a very deliberate & malicious campaign being perpetrated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to smear, defame and trash Britain, our Monarchy & the Royal Family as a bunch of heartless racists. It's disgusting. Time to stand up for our Queen," he tweeted.

In his recent post, he called the attention of "CBS This Morning" host Gayle King whom he called the Sussexes' "PR mouthpiece."

"Hi @GayleKing - rather than acting as your Sussex friends' PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in @Oprah's interview? America should hear THE truth," he wrote.

Meghan Markle filed a formal complaint to ITV CEO Carolyn McCall following Morgan's outbursts on TV. She did not highlight his criticism of her Oprah interview. Instead, she expressed concern that his words about mental health could have a negative impact on those with issues and those contemplating suicide.