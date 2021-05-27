Piers Morgan has dropped a major hint that he might be returning to "Good Morning Britain" weeks after he stormed out of the set due to a row with fellow presenter Alex Beresford over his comments about Meghan Markle.

As UK PM Boris Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings made explosive revelations about the government's mistakes in handling the Covid pandemic on Wednesday, Morgan also posted a series of tweets criticising the administration and its ministers. In one of the tweets, the TV presenter admitted that he wishes he was still on GMB so he could grill the officials about Cummings's claims.

"Wish I was on TV tomorrow morning. The Govt needs torching after this #Cummings testimony," the 56-year-old tweeted. After a fan told Morgan that the "whole nation" wishes he was on TV tomorrow morning, and suggested that GMB should invite him as a guest presenter, the anchor gave an unexpected reply.

"It would.. and I'm still technically under contract to present" Morgan wrote and also tagged GMB in the tweet. He later retweeted an article by The Sun hinting of his return, and captioned it with a sunglasses emoji.

It would.. and I'm still technically under contract to present @GMB ... https://t.co/osnbfUX6RH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2021

Morgan's tweets come soon after he was seen on the ITV screen for the first time since his dramatic exit from the channel, when GMB shared a highlights reel featuring him as it urged the viewers to vote for the programme at the National Television Awards (NTA).

GMB presenters Ranvir Singh and Will Njobvu told the viewers that the show is up for the best daytime programme at the NTAs, adding, "I'm sure you already know you should be voting for us, right? But in case you don't know why you should be voting for us, take a look at this."

The screen then played highlights from show, featuring appearances from presenters Adil Ray and Ben Shephard, Susanna Reid, and Piers Morgan. The reel showed clips from Morgan's interviews with Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and with elderly twin sisters Doris Hobday and Lilian Cox, reports Metro.

Morgan, who left the show in March this year, took to Twitter to acknowledge the nomination of GMB along with two separate nominations that he has received at the NTAs. He wrote: "Delighted to have been long-listed in three categories at the National TV Awards (even if I've been deleted from the last one. Rolling on the floor laughing). I've got no chance of winning, obviously, but voting for me would really irritate the usual winners: So feel free."