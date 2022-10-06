"A Plague Tale: Requiem" is an upcoming action-adventure video game developed by Asobo and a sequel to the 2019 game "A Plague Tale: Innocence." This time, the siblings Amicia and Hugo de Rune find a glimmer of hope, and they embark on a search for a cure for Hugo's disease.

'A Plague Tale: Requiem' plot and setting

The sequel is set six months after the events of the first game, "A Plague Tale: Innocence." This time, the siblings Amicia and Hugo de Rune head off to find the cure for Hugo's mysterious blood disease. Their destination is an island somewhere in Southern France.

But their journey won't be an easy one. They will have to use everything they got as they face the soldiers of the French Inquisition and the possibility of Hugo losing control of his powers.

'A Plague Tale: Requiem' gameplay

Just like Innocence, "A Plague Tale: Requiem" is played from a third-person perspective. In fact, the gameplay for both titles is largely similar except for some enhancements in the sequel.

For instance, combat has been expanded with Amicia now equipped with weapons such as a knife, a sling for throwing rocks, a crossbow for taking out armoured enemies, and some the ability to combine alchemical mixtures. The game will introduce tar, which, when combined with Ignifer and Extinguis, increases the radius of the light source and ignite enemies.

Amicia would no longer die after being hit once, and she could also go back to stealth after being discovered by enemies. Meanwhile, Hugo gains a new ability called "Echo," which reveals the locations of enemies through walls.

A new progressions system is in place that awards players with more skills based on their preferences. For example, stealth players will gain more skills that allow them to efficiently sneak around while those who prefer a more lethal skill set with be given combat skills.

'A Plague Tale: Requiem' release date

"A Plague Tale: Requiem" is set for release on October 18, 2022. The game will be available on Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S.