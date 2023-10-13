A flight from Kenya was intercepted by RAF fighters and diverted to Stansted Airport after it was flagged for a "potential security threat" on board on Thursday.

The Kenyan Airways flight was due to land at Heathrow Airport from the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. It was pictured being surrounded by armed police the moment it landed at Stansted.

"The aircraft was escorted to a remote parking stand with normal flight operations now continuing," said a London Stansted spokeswoman. However, it was later established that there was nothing of concern, and the plane was handed back to the airport authorities.

An image from the flight went viral on social media, showing an armed officer on board as well. Other images show a number of emergency response vehicles at the site, per The Guardian.

A woman who was onboard the plane in question also posted a statement on Facebook detailing the incident.

"On flight this morning from Nairobi to London Heathrow 45 minutes before we were due to land we were told we [have] been diverted to Stansted[.] [W]hen we arrived in Stansted loads of police cars," it read.

"We've been surrounded by all the police. [They have] all got guns all dressed in black and are [IDing] us. Captain hasn't even said anything."

The Ministry of Defence later said that the RAF jets were launched "as a precaution this afternoon to investigate a civilian aircraft which was approaching the UK". It "remained in contact with air traffic controllers throughout and was escorted to Stansted Airport, where it landed safely."

