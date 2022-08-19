It's been almost two years now since the PlayStation 5 was officially released in November 2020. However, many gamers and prospective buyers of the Sony console were still waiting to get their hands on the hardware until now.

The problem is that the PlayStation 5 has been out of stock since its launch while new stock gets sold out almost immediately, according to GameRant. With its unavailability, some customers have resorted to buying the Sony console from scalpers who are selling the hardware at much higher prices than its retail price.

Those who are unwilling to pay more than necessary can try their luck at PlayStation Direct, an online store from which buyers can order PlayStation products directly from Sony. According to GameStop, PlayStation Direct currently has the PlayStation 5 in stock.

However, buyers will still have to wait as the online store has a queuing system in place. The system will give an estimated wait time, and if there are still consoles available by the time a buyer gets to the front of the line, they will be able to get the PlayStation 5 at retail price.

Given the number of people waiting to get their hands on the console, it is highly likely that most buyers won't be able to buy one given the limited number of units on this restock. Fortunately, gamers will still have a chance to get their PlayStation 5 as GameStop will have PS5 up for grabs in stores from August 19 to 20.

However, buyers won't be getting just the PlayStation 5console this time but it's still better than getting the console from scalpers out to make a quick profit. "GameStop is also notorious for selling its allocation of PS5 consoles in pre-built bundles and this restock will likely continue that trend," Tom's Guide noted. "While bundles aren't the cheapest way to score a PS5, at least GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items, so you're not getting price gouged."

GameStop's PS5 restock on Friday, August 19, will only be available for PowerUp Rewards Pro members. On Saturday, August 20, the bundles will go on sale to the general public. Please note that the PlayStation 5 bundles will only be available in selected GameStop stores, so better check beforehand.