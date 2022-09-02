Sony just announced the free games available for PlayStation Plus members this month. These include the racing game "Need for Speed: Heat," the fighting game "Granblue Fantasy Versus," and the adventure game "Toem."

'Need for Speed: Heat' (PS4)

Perhaps the best-known game among the three, the "Need for Speed: Heat" is the latest entry in the long-running racing franchise. According to GameSpot, the game made a turn in the right direction and recaptured the pure arcade racing fun in the early instalments that long-time fans have grown to love.

Unfortunately, "Need for Speed Heat" does have a PS5 upgrade yet. However, gamers can still play it on the PlayStation 5 console via backward compatibility.

'Granblue Fantasy: Versus' (PS4)

Meanwhile, those who love to play fighting games can check out Arc System Works' 2.5D fighting game "Granblue Fantasy: Versus." The game features characters found in the 2014 mobile version of the game, so it might be familiar to some mobile gamers. The game "also includes an RPG mode that features an all-new, original story. Play solo or team up with a friend to fight waves of enemies in thrilling action-RPG combat," according to the PlayStation blog.

Toem (PS5)

For PlayStation 5 gamers, "Toem" could be a perfect choice, especially for those who are looking for a relaxing game but don't want to invest too much time into it. Players get to chat with quirky characters and solve puzzles by taking photographs. The game will only be available for the PS5 module.

All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus Essential members starting September 6. However, there will be more games available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members later this month.

Free Games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Aside from the three games previously mentioned, a total of 11 games will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members starting September 20. These are "Deathloop" (PS5), "Assassin's Creed Origins" (PS4), "Watch Dogs 2" (PS4), "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" (PS4), "Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition" (PS4), "Chicory: A Colorful Tale" (PS4), "Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5" (PS4, PS5), "Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX" (PS4, PS5), "Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show" (PS4), "Rayman Legends" (PS4), and "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition" (PS4).