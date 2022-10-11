With the rising popularity of VR gaming and the metaverse, Sony unveiled the PlayStation VR2 last year. The upcoming headset will work exclusively with the PS5 and is set to replace the original PlayStation VR headset launched in 2016 for the PS4.

Sony is betting big on the PSVR 2. The company plans to produce as many as 2 million headset units by March next year. Meanwhile, here's everything we know about the upcoming VR headset.

PSVR 2 release date

At the moment, Sony has not yet revealed the exact PSVR 2 release date. However, it is expected that the headset will be launched in early 2023.

In fact, Sony plans to make 2 million PlayStation VR2 headsets by March 2023, according to Bloomberg. "Sony plans to boost the PSVR2's launch with new titles designed for VR from its popular in-house franchises, such as Horizon, and has said there are more than 20 titles in development for the device from internal and third-party game developers," the publication added.

The goal of churning out 2 million units by next year also revealed Sony's goal of competing against the current top headset in terms of sales. The most popular VR headset today, Meta's Quest 2, sold 2.8 million units in its first quarter of availability.

PSVR 2 features and specs

To be able to compete with the current market leader, Sony is making sure that the PlayStation VR2 is packed with the latest features and specs. According to TechRadar, Sony's second headset will be taking advantage of PS5's more powerful hardware resulting in a faster refresh rate, higher resolution, wider field of view and improved tracking and input.

The PSVR 2 will feature a headset with an OLED display with a total resolution of 4000 X 2040 pixels or 2000 X 2040 per eye, which is slightly higher than the Oculus Quest 2, based on recent rumours. The headset will also reportedly feature a 110-degree field of view, foveated rendering, and sensory features incorporated into the headset itself.