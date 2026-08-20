Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside a Plymouth courthouse on Thursday, demanding care over prison for Lindsay Clancy as they rallied over what they see as systemic failings in maternal mental health.

Many of the supporters wore pink and argued that the modern healthcare system routinely fails new mothers, echoing the sentiment that women with severe postpartum struggles are often 'dismissed, neglected and ignored'.

The Thursday rally marked the largest public show of solidarity since the nearly month-long legal proceedings began.

Demonstrators held hands in a silent vigil before breaking into applause for the defence attorney representing the 36-year-old former labour and delivery nurse, who remains paralysed from the waist down following a suicide attempt on the day of the killings.

Postpartum Psychosis Claims at Heart of Trial

The trial centres on the events of 24 January 2023, when Clancy strangled her children, Callan, Dawson and Cora, who ranged in age from eight months to five years old.

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Prosecutors allege she planned the killings, noting she sent her husband out to collect medication and dinner to ensure she was alone.

Her legal team does not dispute her actions but argues she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and was overmedicated by doctors.

The livestreamed courtroom battle has drawn international attention to a rare psychiatric condition linked to the sleep deprivation and hormonal shifts following childbirth.

Medical researchers estimate that postpartum psychosis affects up to two in every 1,000 mothers, triggering severe psychiatric emergencies where a parent completely loses touch with reality.

Over the past three weeks, forensic experts testified about the anxiety, depression and insomnia Clancy experienced before the deaths of her children. Supporters at the gathering stated that her story resonated with their own experiences of navigating maternal mental health issues.

April Vincent, a 52-year-old paralegal from Rhode Island, expressed the fear many mothers feel when seeking medical intervention. She explained that women are frequently dismissed, neglected and ignored when they speak up, leaving them afraid that no medical professional will take their worsening symptoms seriously.

Advocates Warn Over Maternal Mental Health Care

Demonstrators wore shirts bearing messages of support while waving flags from various nations to illustrate the global reach of concerns over maternal health.

HAPPENING NOW: A crowd of female protesters gathered outside Plymouth Superior Court applauded Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, thanking him for his work defending Clancy, who is accused of killing her three children.@Bodittle | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/5W0unpW5hB — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) August 20, 2026

Lead organiser Renee Kimball from Maine noted that anyone who has dealt with anxiety, depression or postpartum challenges could see themselves in the same desperate position. She urged the crowd to remain still and reflect, adding that their presence was meant to support mothers worldwide facing similar untreated conditions.

Another attendee, 72-year-old retired nurse Jeanne Zaborski, said she hoped the high-profile trial would raise awareness regarding how postpartum health is managed.

Zaborski noted she has followed the proceedings daily, reflecting on her own family members who faced difficulties after childbirth and expressing hope that the healthcare industry will listen to struggling mothers.

As defence attorney Kevin Reddington arrived at the courthouse, supporters cheered. Reddington addressed the crowd briefly outside the building, observing that doctors often prescribe multiple medications after a fleeting consultation rather than offering comprehensive psychiatric care, a practice he described as fundamentally wrong.

Towards the end of the rally, supporters formed a circle, held up their arms and created heart shapes with their hands. Dozens of attendees ultimately waited in line to access the courtroom, though many were turned away due to capacity limits. The defence is scheduled to continue presenting its case on Friday morning as the trial continues.