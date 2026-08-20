The chilling claim at the centre of Lindsay Clancy's murder trial is that a male voice told her she had no choice but to kill her three children before taking her own life.

Clancy's defence is using the account to argue that she was suffering from bipolar disorder with postpartum psychosis and was unable to understand the wrongfulness of her actions when her children were killed in January 2023.

Prosecutors, however, are challenging the extent of her mental illness and questioning whether the alleged voices were genuinely controlling her at the time.

Clancy Told a Psychologist About the Male Voice

According to testimony presented in court, forensic psychologist Dr Ziesel spoke with Clancy shortly after the killings and later reviewed extensive medical records and collateral interviews.

Dr Ziesel said Clancy appeared confused and did not initially know where she was. She reportedly described her memory of the events as 'fuzzy and foggy', although she remained capable of communicating and asking questions.

During one conversation involving Clancy's husband, Patrick, the psychologist said Clancy spoke about what she claimed had happened inside her mind.

She reportedly told him that she had heard a male voice ordering her to kill her children and then herself. The testimony was particularly significant because Dr Ziesel said he had not instructed Clancy to claim that she was hearing voices.

When asked directly whether he had ever told her to lie or pretend she was hearing voices, the psychologist answered, 'Absolutely not.'

The defence argues that this account supports its wider claim that Clancy was experiencing severe psychosis rather than acting with ordinary criminal intent.

Defence Says Postpartum Psychosis Controlled Her Actions

The defence has focused heavily on Clancy's documented history of mental health problems, including treatment, medication and a psychiatric hospital admission shortly before the killings.

Dr Ziesel told jurors that, in his opinion, Clancy had bipolar disorder with postpartum psychosis. He further concluded that she had been unable to conform her behaviour to the rule of law and had not appreciated the wrongfulness of her actions.

The psychologist pointed to symptoms allegedly recorded in Clancy's medical history, including depression, anxiety, severe sleep problems, agitation, confusion, racing thoughts and hallucinations.

He also described reports that Clancy struggled with caring for her children, personal hygiene and everyday functioning.

Prosecutors Question the Story About the Voices

The prosecution has not disputed that Clancy experienced mental health difficulties. Instead, prosecutors are challenging how severe those symptoms were and what effect they had on her actions.

During cross-examination, prosecutors highlighted that Clancy had previously reported intrusive thoughts about harming herself but, according to the records discussed in court, did not consistently describe those thoughts as a male voice commanding her to act.

Dr Ziesel acknowledged that Clancy had taken one of her children to a medical appointment on the day of the killings, processed information given to her during that visit and later searched for recommended medication.

The prosecution also raised the fact that Clancy had previously experienced disturbing thoughts without acting on them and had sought help.

The prosecution's questioning appeared designed to make jurors consider whether the alleged voice represented genuine psychosis or whether the account emerged later as part of Clancy's explanation for the killings.