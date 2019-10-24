Florida man Greg Nelson called the police when his wife and his girlfriend refused to give him custody of their children. Edgewater Police were shocked to find three children and 245 animals living in squalid conditions. Police arrested the married couple and removed the children and animals from the home.

57-year-old Nelson was living in a polyamorous home with his wife, Susan Nelson, and his girlfriend, Melissa Hamilton. The "throuple" lived in the crowded and unmaintained home in Edgewater, Florida. When the three decided to end their relationship, Nelson wanted custody of their children. His wife threatened to take her own life if the children were taken from her. Nelson called the police to intervene.

Edgewater police chief Joe Mahoney described the home as the "worst house" he had ever seen. The police found three children aged 8,9 and 10. One tortoise, one hedgehog, one bearded dragon, two geckos, two cats, four hamsters, four dogs, nine guinea pigs, 10 sugar gliders, 12 rabbits, 14 birds, 83 rats (both adult and pups), and 95 mice were found sharing their home.

Not only was the house crowded, it was also poorly maintained. Officers found a dead guinea pig in its cage. Animal faeces and urine covered the floor and walls of the home. When officers inspected the refrigerator, they found rotting mounds of food. Animal faeces covered the beds which the children were meant to sleep in.

All three adults have been charged with three counts of child abuse and 66 counts of animal cruelty. While the Nelsons are in police custody, Hamilton has not yet been arrested. However, her whereabouts are known to the police.

The Department of Children and Families has placed the children in the custody of a responsible family member. Edgewater Animal Shelter has rescued the animals from the horror house. All the animals will be checked out by vets to ensure that they get proper treatment before they are put up for adoption in due time. Donations for the treatment and care of the animals can be made at the Edgewater Animal Shelter.

The Mirror reported that the Edgewater police department's Edgewater Police Volunteers Association is accepting donations for the care of the children.