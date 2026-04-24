A covert military operation typically demands absolute secrecy from every service member involved. Yet federal authorities allege one active-duty soldier broke that trust, exploiting his classified security clearance to place bets on an impending international mission. The case has since raised serious questions over how sensitive national security information is safeguarded within the ranks.

Gannon Ken Van Dyke has been identified as the US Army operative who allegedly placed wagers on the removal of Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan president. Authorities claim the soldier used sensitive intelligence to secure massive payouts on a cryptocurrency prediction platform.

Why Fort Bragg Operative Gannon Ken Van Dyke Faces Charges

Gannon Ken Van Dyke is a 38-year-old serviceman originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina. He served as an active-duty soldier in the United States Army, primarily assigned to Fort Bragg, a military base located in his hometown.

His role placed him directly within the inner planning stages of a classified mission. Federal authorities noted that he 'participated in the planning and execution of the US military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro'.

How £24,000 in Polymarket Bets Yielded Massive Financial Returns

Read more 'How Many Years Was Vietnam?' Trump Fires Back at Question on How Long the Iran War Will Last 'How Many Years Was Vietnam?' Trump Fires Back at Question on How Long the Iran War Will Last

He allegedly created his Polymarket account on or about 26 December 2025. He quickly funded it and began trading on Maduro and Venezuela-linked markets. Between 27 December 2025 and 2 January 2026, he reportedly made around 13 bets.

The DOJ noted a consistent pattern in these trades. All these bets took the 'yes' position on 'U.S. Forces in Venezuela . . . by January 31, 2026,'; 'Maduro out by . . . January 31, 2026,'; 'Will the U.S. invade Venezuela by . . . January 31,'; or 'Trump invokes War Powers against Venezuela by . . . January 31.'

His total investment amounted to roughly £24,489 ($33,034). Following the successful operation directed by President Donald Trump on 3 January 2026, the soldier earned over £303,206 ($409,000).

Steps Taken to Conceal Identity After the Maduro Operation

Authorities claim he attempted to hide his financial gains immediately after the mission. On the day of the operation, he withdrew the majority of his allegedly unlawful proceeds, sending most of these funds to a foreign cryptocurrency vault.

When reports of unusual trading emerged, the suspect reportedly took steps to conceal his identity. On or about 6 January, he asked Polymarket to delete his account. He falsely claimed he had lost access to his registered email address.

He changed the email registered to his cryptocurrency exchange account the same day. The new identity was not subscribed to his name, matching a profile he created on or about 14 December 2025.

U.S. Soldier Charged With Using Classified Information To Profit From Prediction Market Bets



Gannon Ken Van Dyke allegedly made more than $400,000 trading on polymarket on the basis of classified information regarding the timing of a U.S. military operation to capture Nicolás… pic.twitter.com/528YaGQr8N — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 23, 2026

Why National Security Laws Apply to Cryptocurrency Prediction Markets

The federal government has indicted the serviceman on multiple violations. The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York stated, 'The charges arise from an alleged scheme in which Van Dyke used sensitive classified information to make wagers on Polymarket.'

He faces three counts of violating the Commodity Exchange Act and one wire fraud count. Each charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence. Furthermore, he faces one count of an unlawful monetary transaction, punishable by up to 10 years.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche commented on the matter. He stated, 'Our men and women in uniform are trusted with classified information in order to accomplish their mission as safely and effectively as possible, and are prohibited from using this highly sensitive information for personal financial gain.,' adding, 'Widespread access to prediction markets is a relatively new phenomenon, but federal laws protecting national security information fully apply.' The US soldier remains in custody.