An elite US soldier finds himself under a federal microscope following a high-stakes military operation in South America. Authorities allege that he turned secret mission details into a massive personal windfall, sparking a first-of-its-kind legal battle over digital prediction markets.

Federal prosecutors have revealed charges against Gannon Ken Van Dyke, an active-duty soldier in the US Army. The indictment claims he leveraged top-secret files; to net upwards of $400,000 (£297,014) by betting on the outcome of the mission to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Betting on Operation Absolute Resolve

The indictment suggests that Van Dyke played a role in 'Operation Absolute Resolve', the January 2026 mission that successfully apprehended Maduro. Officials argue that his position gave him a front-row seat to confidential details regarding the timing and scale of the raid, which he allegedly exploited on Polymarket—a digital site where people trade on the probability of real-world outcomes.

🚨 JUST IN: The DOJ has just ARRESTED an Army Special Forces soldier for allegedly making $400 THOUSAND dollars on insider trading via prediction markets on the Venezuela operation



GOOD! The insider betting HAS to stop.



The soldier, identified as Gannon Ken Van Dyke, bet $30K… pic.twitter.com/Zisw0BOf63 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 23, 2026

Authorities claim he wagered on specific results—including the removal of Maduro from power, the deployment of American troops into Venezuela, and the heightening of military tensions—long before the world knew these events would occur.

His bets reportedly matured into significant profits the moment the capture was confirmed publicly, just hours later. For officials, this investigation underscores a worrying trend regarding how confidential data might be exploited on betting platforms.

Who is Gannon Ken Van Dyke?

Based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, the 38-year-old Van Dyke was bound by strict nondisclosure agreements through his position in the military. These legal contracts required him to protect government secrets and prohibited the exploitation of any classified data for personal gain.

JUST IN: Gannon Ken Van Dyke, accused of insider betting on Polymarket, was a communications specialist supporting Joint Special Operations Command overseeing units like Delta Force and SEAL Team Six, per CBS. pic.twitter.com/mvXoaKYyZr — Resist Wire (@ResistWire) April 24, 2026

Enlisting in 2008, he climbed the military ladder to reach a senior position within the Special Forces. Prosecutors allege that from late December 2025 into early January 2026, he placed roughly 13 bets on Polymarket totalling about $33,000 (£24503.65), specifically targeting outcomes in Venezuela. His wagers reportedly included predictions that Maduro would be ousted and that American troops would be on the ground in the country before the end of January.

Profits From the Caracas Raid

In the predawn hours of January 3, American troops apprehended Maduro and his wife in Caracas. Shortly after President Donald Trump confirmed the mission's success, the prediction markets settled, and Van Dyke's wagers reportedly secured him a profit of approximately $409,000 (£303,696.82).

The government claims he went further than simply collecting the money. Once he secured his returns, Van Dyke reportedly shifted a large portion of the capital into an overseas cryptocurrency vault before eventually moving it into a brokerage account. In an alleged attempt to wipe his tracks, he is also accused of asking Polymarket to scrub his account and altering the email addresses linked to his profile.

Serious Allegations and Legal Stakes

Van Dyke now faces a series of serious allegations, including fraud, the misuse of government secrets, and breaching the Commodity Exchange Act. If a jury finds him guilty, he could be sentenced to several decades in prison, though his final fate rests in the hands of a judge.

Federal prosecutors have hit Van Dyke with a series of charges centred on financial deception and the exploitation of government secrets. The indictment includes:

Unlawful use of confidential government information

Theft of nonpublic government information

Commodities fraud

Wire fraud

Unlawful monetary transactions

Protecting National Security Integrity

Officials have stressed that mishandling classified data represents a major threat to national security. In a formal statement, Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said: 'Our men and women in uniform are trusted with classified information to accomplish their mission as safely and effectively as possible, and are prohibited from using this highly sensitive information for personal financial gain.'

U.S. Soldier Charged With Using Classified Information To Profit From Prediction Market Bets



Gannon Ken Van Dyke allegedly made more than $400,000 trading on polymarket on the basis of classified information regarding the timing of a U.S. military operation to capture Nicolás… pic.twitter.com/528YaGQr8N — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 23, 2026

If the court finds him guilty, Van Dyke could be looking at several decades behind bars, though the final sentence will depend on the trial's conclusion.