46-year-old Ignacio Jordá González, better known as Nacho Vidal, was acting as a shaman and presiding over a ritual involving toad venom. Under González' supervision, Jose Luis Abad smoked the venom. Abad ended up dying from the substance, which has high hallucinogenic properties. Three men are on provisional release after a nearly year-long investigation proved their involvement in the death.

In July 2019, González reportedly hosted a ritual at his home in Valencia, Spain. During the ritual, the dehydrated venom of a North American toad was smoked by those in attendance. When smoked, the venom has hallucinogenic properties which González advocates.

According to González, smoking the venom had allowed him to overcome his addictions and "reunite with his spirit." Guardia Civil, the Spanish police force, believe that vulnerable individuals looking for remedies for addiction and illnesses were drawn to the rituals organised by the former adult film actor.

According to El Pais, a video on the deceased photographer's phone documented the fatal incident. Abad started convulsing after inhaling the venom. Attempts were made to resuscitate him. 22 minutes after Abad's body reacted to the venom, emergency services were notified. Abad passed away shortly after.

The police investigated the incident for 11 months and finally arrested González, his cousin, and an assistant. They were charged with possible reckless homicide. The Court of First Instance and Instruction 2 of Xàtiva ordered their provisional release soon after the arrest.

Though González has not released any public statement, his lawyer, Daniel Salvador, has dismissed the notion that he was presiding over the ritual. Salvador also shared that Abad's death had deeply upset his client.

In a YouTube video four years ago, González spoke about his own experience with the venom of the Colorado River Toad. The toad, which is found in Mexico and the southwestern United States secretes a venom to deter predators. The venom is a cocktail of psychoactive alkaloids, especially the 5 -MeO-DMT. Limited research on DMT has shown that it had hallucinogenic properties. However, it can also cause increased heart rate, increased blood pressure, and in rare cases, seizures.