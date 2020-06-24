Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, better known as Ron Jeremy, appeared in court on Tuesday for his sexual misconduct hearing. The adult entertainer has been charged with rape and sexual assault on women between 2014 and 2019. While there are claims that Jeremy had sexually abused dozens of women, he has been charged for the assault on four women. If convicted, Jeremy could be sentenced for up to 90 years in prison.

Jeremy's alleged victims aged between 25 to 46 were assaulted at a bar and in the porn actor's home on separate occasions. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, Jeremy was accused of raping the 25-year-old victim at his West Hollywood home in May 2014. Two more victims aged 33 and 46 were sexually assaulted in 2017 at a bar in West Hollywood that Jeremy frequents. The fourth attack was on a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

A fifth charge for sexual assault in 2016 was dropped due to the lack of evidence against Jeremy. The charges are- "three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery." The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

BBC reported that Jeremy was present for his hearing in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday where he did not enter a plea. On Friday, the accused is to re-appear in court for arraignment. His bail has been set at $6.6 million (£5.27 million). If he is found guilty of the charges, he could be sentenced to up to 90 years behind bars.

In 2017, Rolling Stone reported that over a dozen women accused Jeremy of sexual misconduct. Adult performer Jennifer Steele told the publication that Jeremy got away with the sexual abuse and rape on women, as most of them were in the adult entertainment industry. She pointed out that the complaints from the women were not taken seriously due to the nature of their work. She accused Jeremy of sexually assaulting her in 1990.

Jeremy denied all allegations against him, calling them "pure lies or buyers' remorse." The actor, who is in the Guinness Book of World Records for "Most Appearances in Adult Films," has appeared in over 2,000 films since 1970.