A "predatory" rapist subjected a teenage girl to a string of brutal hotel room sex attacks, striking her with a TV and speakers and filming her clean up her own blood.

To scare her, Agampodi Dezoysa told his victim that he was a serial killer who had slain 37 people and that he had a rich and powerful father.

The former Manchester Metropolitan University student initially showered the victim with gifts but after "latching" onto her launched into a campaign of psychological, sexual and physical abuse.

The 25-year-old has been jailed for 12 years after he admitted four counts of rape, assault causing grievous bodily harm, and criminal damage, reported the Manchester Evening News. In addition Dezoysa can only apply for parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

Dezoysa will automatically be deported once he has served his sentence, Manchester Crown Court was told.

The defendant from Brent, north London, met his victim at a party telling her his father was a wealthy an oil company chairman with properties in Los Angeles, London and Warrington.

Other lies Dezoysa told included that he had bodyguards and was under the protection of British security services. The defendant has since been diagnosed with a personality disorder.

The court was told that Dezoysa told the victim that amongst the 37 people he killed he "strangled a woman and snapped her neck because she had shot his grandmother."

He raped the woman four times, firstly in a Manchester hotel then twice ten days later at another hotel in the city, despite her refusing he "pestered her for sex".

The victim was then raped in a Liverpool hotel room in November 2016 after Dezoysa used "emotional blackmail" and tried to "brainwash" her into hating her family, the court was told.

Dezoysa was arrested in Manchester when he beat her up and trashed a hotel room after a drinking session.

The court was told that he forced her to strip naked and punched her and kicked her in the face, before hitting her around the head with a speaker and choking her until she passed out.

He ordered her to clean up her own blood while filming it on his mobile phone and when he fell asleep the victim escaped the room and raised the alarm, the court was told.

The Manchester Evening News reported that the victim needed hospital treatment for her injuries and she had contracted a sexually-transmitted infection from her attacker.

Dezoysa was labelled a "predatory" sex offender by Judge Martin Rudland who added: "It may well be that she (your victim) was attracted to the way you presented yourself.

"But it soon became clear you could control, and to a degree manipulate her so you could prey on her sexually, which you did on a number of occasions, on a sustained basis, at a number of different locations."