A young pregnant woman from Belarus died in a freak accident after her hair got tangled in an industrial machine while she was at a job interview.

Umida Nazarova, 21, died of her injuries from the accident at the Svarmet factory in the city of Borisov. The factory reportedly manufactures welding wires and electrodes.

Nazarova was with a senior employee on a tour around the factory when her hair got stuck and she was pulled into the machine. Although Nazarova was successfully freed from the machine, her scalp got ripped off, and she died of her injuries, The New York Post reported.

"Her hair got wrapped around her neck and she was pulled into the mechanism," Olga, Nazarova's mother, said. "If her scalp had not been torn off, she would have been strangled there and then by her own hair," she added.

The Belarus Investigative Committee that conducted an investigation said the accident occurred when the employee who was showing Nazarova around the factory paused to make a record in a register. "When she [employee] turned her head, she saw the woman already lying on the floor unconscious. Her hair was tangled in the machine," the report said.

"They took two lives, she was seven weeks pregnant," Dmitry, Nazarova's grieving father, said, as per News.com.au. The father also accused the factory of negligence for not providing something to cover his daughter's hair while she was on a factory tour.

Meanwhile, the authorities have sentenced the factory official on charges of "failure to fulfill her official duties due to dishonest and negligent attitude … causing the death of a person." The factory also paid for Nazarova's funeral expenses, according to reports.

Nazarova's family was waiting to celebrate her wedding and to welcome her child when the tragedy struck. "This is not what I wanted for my child," her heartbroken mother said.

In February last year, a woman in Russia was killed after she was sucked into an industrial meat grinder while she was moving chickens from one conveyor to another in a poultry factory. The unidentified woman was instantly killed after her hand got trapped in the machine.