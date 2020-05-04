Numerous Premier League clubs are likely to welcome the idea of playing their remaining fixtures at neutral venues. However, most of them would agree only if this season's relegation threats are removed.

According to reports, the top-flight clubs in the Premier League have been told that the only way to complete the current season would be to use up to 10 neutral stadiums to host the remaining games.

However, Brighton said that they are "not in favour" of playing at neutral venues as according to them, such an action might affect the league's "integrity."

Brighton chief executive officer, Paul Barber said, "Clearly, we must all be prepared to accept some compromises, and we fully appreciate why playing behind closed doors is very likely to be necessary ... to fully support the government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. At this critical point in the season, playing matches in neutral venues has, in our view, potential to have a material effect on the integrity of the competition."

The clubs that are currently at the bottom of the points table believe that with the threat of relegation hovering over them, it would be unfair to play in alien conditions.

On March 13, the Premier League was suspended for an indefinite period amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak. Although the pandemic isn't showing any signs of slowing down, all the clubs involved in the Premier League are committed to completing their 92 remaining fixtures for the season.

As BBC reports, clubs have accepted that they might be required to play matches behind closed doors if they wish to restart the season. It has been understood that the league's stakeholders feel that waiting for the conditions to return to normal isn't a financially viable option.

Therefore, they believe even if the matches are needed to be played in the absence of supporters over an extended period, the authorities should go for it.

However, the clubs near the bottom are not only concerned about playing games at neutral stadiums, but also about the uncertainty over the availability of players whose contracts expire on 30 June.

Such clubs that risk losing massive amounts of money in case they are relegated are also worried that their finances would take a further beating if they play matches behind closed doors.