The football world has been speaking about the sexuality of players and fans as the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony approaches. This is a hot topic particularly because the host nation, Qatar, is known to criminalise homosexual relations. Now, it has been revealed that two Premier League teammates are in a gay relationship.

In an exclusive story by The Sun, the two Premier League footballers are reportedly open about being in a gay relationship, at least as far as the dressing room goes. Their teammates are aware of their sexual preferences, and are not bothered by the fact that they are together.

Within the unnamed club, the relationship is open, but the privacy of the players is still being protected by everyone in the organisation. However, there is a possibility that the two players might decide to go public in the future. This report comes amid another claim that a former England international who played in the Premier League is also planning on speaking up via a televised documentary.

The World Cup in Qatar has become something of a platform for those who wish to speak about respecting the sexual preferences of professional footballers particularly because of the restrictions in the strict Muslim state. Earlier this month, the Qatari ambassador to the UK had warned same-sex couples not to kiss in public if they will travel to watch the World Cup.

Then, World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman caused outrage last week after saying that being gay is tantamount to having "damage in the mind."

Fans from participating nations are also being warned about the possibility of landing in jail should they fall foul of the country's strict rules on morality. This is why the possibility of having two active Premier League players speak up about being gay is such an important topic for the LGBTQ+ community at the moment.

"No one was remotely bothered about it and they had the backing of the manager and the hierarchy at the club. But they decided not to come out publicly — although neither are ashamed and it could happen down the line," a source told the publication.

However, the players are still focused on football and are wary about taking the attention away from their performances on the pitch. They know that they have a huge platform and can make a big difference for the community, but they are also thinking about the possible repercussions to themselves, their teammates, and the club as a whole.

Meanwhile, Blackpool player Jake Daniels bravely came out earlier this year and has been received well by his teammates. There are rumours about other gay players, but it remains to be seen if they will come out publicly while still active.

The conversations about the topic will surely continue into the World Cup, especially with thousands of spectators flocking to Qatar to enjoy the event. All eyes will be watching for any problems that may be faced by LGBTQ+ individuals, with some already reporting that they are being refused accommodation by some hotels.