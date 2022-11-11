Colombian singer Shakira is expected to return for yet another appearance at the FIFA World Cup. This time, she will be opening the festivities in Qatar alongside American pop group The Black Eyed Peas and South Korean sensation BTS.

The newly-single pop star is set to star on the World Cup stage once more, 12 years since releasing the 2010 FIFA World Cup Anthem titled "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."

Interestingly, she first spotted he ex-partner, former Spain international Gerard Pique when he made a cameo for her music video of the said song. He went on to win the tournament with Spain, and he also won the heart of the Colombian star.

🚨 Shakira, BTS, and Black Eyed Peas will reportedly participate in the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/LLjotqzT2K — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 8, 2022

However, fast forward to 2022, they have since had two children together but never married. They announced their split earlier this year, and it has been confirmed that the footballer has moved on with 21-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

This is why Shakira's fans are excited that she will be back on stage at the World Cup. Some are even speculating that she may unexpectedly find a new man in the process.

Shakira has been part of the World Cup since 2006, when the event was hosted by Germany. At that time, the breakout Latina star's hit singles "Hips Don't Lie" and "Bamboo" were performed with the accompaniment of rapper Wyclef Jean.

She also performed at the closing ceremony in Brazil in 2014. While she skipped the 2018 event in Russia, she will be back this year to the delight of her fans. The Black Eyed Peas are also returning to the big stage, and they will be joined by South Korean group BTS, who had become a worldwide phenomenon in recent years. In other words, the World Cup opening ceremony is one that will break through multiple barriers.

Shakira may have endured a forgettable year as far as her personal life goes, but her career is flourishing. Her singing took a back seat when she moved to Spain to be with Pique, but things are back in full swing after the release of two highly successful new songs, "Monotonia" and "Te Felicito."

Meanwhile, Pique has retired from professional football, and appeared in his final match for FC Barcelona last week where he was shown a red card against Osasuna while still on the bench.