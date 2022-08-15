We are very early into the 2022/23 English Premier League season but the competition is so intense that it looks as if we had entered the last crucial days of the campaign. The 2-2 draw in the London derby between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur saw sparks flying between the managers, leading to both of them getting sent off by the end of the match.

Stamford Bridge bore witness to an intense match between the two sides, but Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and his Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel stole the show.

Chelsea took the lead in the first half, but things started to get heated after the break especially when the visitors found an equaliser via Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the 68th minute. The hosts were up in arms as they protested the goal, claiming that there was a foul on Kai Havertz during the play. They also felt that Richarlison was in an offside position as the strike went past him on the way into the goal.

The goal stood, and Spurs boss Conte rubbed more salt into the would as he celebrated right in front of the Chelsea bench. This led to the first confrontation with Tuchel, who approached the Italian and bumped chests with him in an intimidating gesture.

The tension did not end there, as Tuchel decided to give Conte a dose of his own medicine when Reece James put Chelsea in front once more. This time, it was Tuchel who celebrated in front of the away bench.

Conte did not react at that moment, but the drama did not end there. Harry Kane managed to find another equaliser six minutes into regulation time, forcing Chelsea to settle for a draw.

The final whistle was blown to confirm the 2-2 draw, but Conte was not pleased by the way Tuchel shook his hand, which appeared to have been done with a very firm grip.

The pair came together and a number of players and staff from both sides had to intervene. They were led away from each other, but not before the referee showed both of them red cards. Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta also had some choice words for the opposing manager, and also needed to be restrained.

It remains to be seen if there will be further disciplinary action against the two managers or their players and staff.