The sporting world has joined the British Royal Family in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. As Her Majesty's death puts a number of protocols in motion across various government, commercial and even private institutions, the English Premier League has yet to make an official announcement on this weekend's schedule.

There is a full list of fixtures scheduled this weekend, and many are expecting postponements to take place. It was announced on Thursday at 18:30 BST that the Queen had died hours after an earlier statement by Buckingham Palace stated that Her Majesty had been placed under medical supervision.

The Royal Family then issued a statement that said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,"

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The English Football Association and UEFA decided to push through with Manchester United's game against Real Sociedad as well as Arsenal's match against FC Zurich the Europa League. West Ham's game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League also pushed through, with a minute's silence observed before kickoff or during half-time in most matches across the competitions.

The football community joins those mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



West Ham held a minute's silence before their Conference League fixture at the London Stadium this morning.



Rest in Peace, Your Majesty. pic.twitter.com/EfL6eoE8I1 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) September 8, 2022

According to Sky Sports, postponements have already been announced for at least the Friday fixtures in the the English Football League, the Scottish League and the Northern Ireland Football League.

"As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for [Friday] evening - Burnley v Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County - have been postponed," a statement said.

The rest of the weekend's fixtures are still in limbo as the mourning guidance is being studied by Premier League officials as well as those in charge of other football leagues and sporting events across the United Kingdom.

Public sentiment will also be taken into consideration. People are expected to pour into royal residences in the coming hours as they pay tribute to the only monarch that many of them have ever known.

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke — Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022

The Premier League as well as the individual clubs have extended condolences to the Royal Family. As of now, the schedule has not been changed, but further announcements are expected after a flurry of meetings on Friday morning.

Other sports have already confirmed postponements, including the PGA Championship in Wentworth, the Tour of Britain and various horse racing competitions.

