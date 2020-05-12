Eagle-eyed fans spotted what could be a hint at the date of the "Lucifer" Season 5 premiere from the Season 4 teaser that came out 27 days before the season aired last May.

One of the lingering questions among Lucifans about "Lucifer" Season 5 is its release date. Netflix has yet to announce when it will premiere and give a return-to-work order after cancelling production in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial expectation was that it will arrive in May, just as Season 4 aired on May 8. Sadly, the upcoming season is not in the list of Netflix original shows and movies coming in this month. If not May, then fans are looking forward to seeing the series back in June, according to The Express.

Interestingly, the teaser for "Lucifer" Season 4 may have provided a clue on the Season 5 premiere. The Season 4 video shows Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar) looking devilishly handsome and sexy as he comes out of the pool. In keeping with the show's theme, the teaser trailer came out 666 hours before Season 4 aired on May 8, 2019. 666 hours correspond to 27 days and 18 hours.

The Season 4 teaser came out on the morning of April 10, and counting from April 11-May 7 equals to 27 days. Netflix has yet to release a teaser for the upcoming season. If it sticks to the same pattern, then Lucifans might see "Lucifer" Season 5 premiere 27 days after the release of the teaser. Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt previously hinted at a June release in an interview.

Brandt, who plays Maze, said that "Lucifer" Season 5 will likely arrive in June. The first half of the 16-episode run has already been filmed so there is a possibility to see the show back on Netflix next month. She did not reveal an exact date, but hoped that it would premiere in the same time frame as Season 4 did last year.

This assumption coincides with a previous report that claimed "Lucifer" Season 5 will premiere on June 6, Saturday at 8:00 P.M. Interestingly, Netflix confirmed the Season 5 renewal on June 7.

Perhaps viewers will know the release date for "Lucifer" Season 5 after the teaser comes out. The show runners have been mum on details, so all fans can do for now is wait.