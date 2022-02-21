Princess Charlene is making great progress in her recovery from an ENT infection she contracted last year, and Prince Albert is hopeful that she will be back in Monaco soon.

The former Olympic swimmer has been out of the public eye and has missed out on several engagements because of her continued treatment. She has been staying at a facility outside of the Principality since November last year. Reports claimed she is receiving medical care in Switzerland.

In her absence, her husband has continued to update supporters about her health. In his recent interview with local newspaper Monaco-Matin last week, Prince Albert said that she is "doing much better." He also shared his hope that she "will be back in the Principality soon."

Read more Princess Charlene of Monaco misses another royal milestone as she recovers from infection at secret location

The royal's interview comes less than a month after the palace also shared an update on the princess' health. They shared a statement that revealed that the "convalescence of H.S.H. Princess Charlene is currently continuing in a satisfying and very encouraging way." However, she is expected to remain at the treatment facility for several more weeks. As a result, she had to miss the festivities of the Sainte Dévote.

The 44-year old suffered from an ENT infection during her stay in her home country of South Africa in May. She had to undergo a couple of surgeries which further extended her absence to six months. She returned to Monaco on Nov. 9 but had to immediately enter treatment.

At the time, Prince Albert said that she entered the facility because of extreme "emotional and physical exhaustion." It was her desire and she consulted with her family members and doctors who found that she was "unwell and felt uncomfortable." He said that she "had already made her decision" and they "only wanted her to confirm it." It was what she wanted and she "already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment."

In December, the palace announced that Princess Charlene is expected to stay at the treatment facility for "a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery." Since her absence, Prince Albert had shut down rumours that her health issue has anything to do with marital problems.