The Monegasque royal family is no stranger to scandals, one of the most famous ones being when Princess Stéphanie eloped with an elephant trainer.

Princess Stéphanie, known for her series of scandalous romances, is the youngest child of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and the American actress turned Princess, Grace Kelly. She is the younger sister of Albert II, reigining Prince of Monaco and Caroline, Princess of Hanover. The royal, who previously dated Paul Belmondo, Anthony Delon, and Rob Lowe among others, began a relationship with her bodyguard Daniel Ducruet in 1992.

The couple welcomed two children, Louis and Pauline Ducruet, in 1992 and 1994, and the children were included in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne when the couple tied the knot in 1995 at Monaco town hall. However, the duo eventually divorced in October the following year.

Two years after splitting from Ducruet, Stéphanie welcomed a third child, Camille Gottlieb, but did not mention her father's name on the certificate. Camille later confirmed that her father is her mother's Head of Security Jean Raymond Gottlieb, but since her parents were never married, Camille is not included in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne.

Princess Stéphanie had already defied several royal traditions with her relationship choices, but the royal shocked everyone when she began a relationship with married elephant trainer Franco Knie and moved, along with her three children, into Knie's circus caravan in 2001. Though that relationship came to an end the next year, and she returned with her children to Monaco, she went ahead and married Portuguese acrobat Adans Lopez Peres, a member of Knie's circus ensemble, in September 2003. Their marriage also ended in divorce in November 2004.

The Princess's eldest daughter Pauline, 16th in line to the Monaco throne, is now opening up about the impact her mother's rebellious decisions had on her and her siblings' childhood. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, the fashion designer said that while her childhood may have been "random," living and travelling with children from across the globe was a "moment of pure freedom."

She remembered about her unconventional childhood spent in a caravan in a travelling circus, "It was interesting and I was outside with animals all the time. I was with kids from all around the world – German, English, Italian, Spanish – and we had our own little language. It was a moment of pure freedom that I don't think a lot of kids get to have."

Pauline also remembered her parents' equation after their marriage ended when Ducruet was caught cavorting with a woman who had previously won the title, Miss Topless Belgium. Pauline said that despite their issues, Stephanie and Ducruet remained close throughout her childhood, always making "a point for (the children) to grow up with two parents."

Princess Stéphanie is currently 14th in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne. During her school years, the royal studied classical dance and piano, and also competed in gymnastics and horse riding. She has had an interesting and versatile career as well, having worked as a singer, swimwear designer, and fashion model.

However, Stéphanie has had her fair share of tragedies too. She was in the fateful car accident in September 1982 where Kelly lost her life after suffering a stroke while driving. At the age of 17, Stéphanie had to face rumours that she was the one actually driving in the accident that killed her mother.