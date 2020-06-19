Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are back to public duties and one of their first guests is President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron. The French president is being hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla for a special occasion, the 80th anniversary of Charles de Gaulle's The Appeal of June 18. It was broadcast to France by the radio services of the British Broadcasting Corporation in 1940.

After spending more than two months at their Birkhall residence, the royal couple returned to their London home Clarence House where they welcomed the president of France. This happens to be the royals' second engagement in-person after their Tuesday morning meeting with key workers at the Royal Hospital in the country.

According to Metro, the prince and the duchess are following the new protocols and carrying out their engagements with social distancing guidelines. At the commencement of their meeting with Macron, instead of exchanging greetings with a formal handshake, he opted to welcome him with Indian style of greetings -- namaste. The traditional way of saying namaste is by joining hands together and slightly bowing forward by uttering the word namaste or namaskar which means

Commemorating the wartime anniversary, the royals attended a special programme Carlton Gardens later in the day where they made sure to maintain safer social distance. At the ceremony, wreaths were laid at the statues of King George VI, the Queen Mother, and de Gaulle.

Later, Macron also presented France's highest distinction the Légion d'Honneur to London for their services during the World War II, which was accepted by Prince Charles. Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, and French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian joined the royals and the French president for the presentation ceremony.

In his speech, Macron praised London and how Britain "gave shelter to France" during the wartime.

Legion of Honour is the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits that was first started by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.

"It also echoes the determination of Londoners and of all British citizens who refuse to give up fighting for freedom," Prince Charles said in his speech after accepting the award. "This determination my grandparents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth shared by refusing to leave London during the Blitz in order to stay with Londoners during the darkest days. 'I am therefore particularly proud that this statue of General de Gaulle should stand here in our capital, very close to that of my beloved grandparents who so admired his courage," he added.

Later, Macron reportedly met with British prime minister Boris Johnson and discussed the current situation regarding coronavirus pandemic, Brexit, and economic recovery.