Prince Charles has released an adorable portrait of him with grandson Prince Louis to mark the young royal's second birthday.

Prince Charles took to Clarence House's Instagram account to share a black and white picture of him and Prince Louis which shows the 71-year-old cradling his grandson to his chest in a garden.

The Prince of Wales is seen flashing a loving smile in the picture as his second grandson put his arms around his neck. The picture was clicked by Louis's mother Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is an amateur photographer and often clicks portraits of her children.

Clarence House, the official residence of Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, shared the picture on its Instagram account on Thursday with the caption: "A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales."

The picture seems to be one of the favourites of the heir apparent, as it sits in pride of place in his drawing room at Birkhall, his residence at Balmoral estate in Scotland. It could be seen on a shelf among other pictures in a photograph released by Clarence House earlier this month showing Charles opening London's Nightingale Hospital via video link, reports Mail Online.

Prince William and Kate also released a series of solo pictures of their youngest child to mark the special day. Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, released three new portraits of the young prince indulging in some artwork on Wednesday, a day ahead of his second birthday.

While one of the pictures showed Louis adorably smiling at the camera with his hands covered in paints, another showed his final artwork. The pictures taken by Kate were shared on Instagram with the caption: "Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis's handiwork ahead of his second birthday! We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis's second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April."