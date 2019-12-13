Veteran actress Stefanie Powers has accused Meghan Markle of trying to use the Royal Family to her advantage in her plight to become a star, and even called Prince Harry stupid.

The "Hart to Hart" alum, who is friends with Prince Charles through their mutual love for polo, expressed her disapproval of his daughter-in-law in a recent interview. She labelled the Duchess of Sussex an opportunist for trying to turn the Royal Family into her own TV show. She suggested possible titles including "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" and "The Adventures of Meghan in the Palace."

"[Meghan] wants to be a star, which, I'm sorry, is not what she is supposed to be doing. Meghan's role is not about being a star... It's her job to be Harry's wife, not change the royal dynamic," Powers said in an interview with The Daily Beast.

She then criticised Meghan Markle's acting career and blasted those headlines saying she was "Hollywood royalty marrying British royalty." She pointed out that the former "Suits" actress only had a minor role in a TV show, which does not make her Hollywood royalty, unlike Grace Kelly.

"Please, she's obviously not a great actress. She's not gotten into the role she has taken on," Powers said. She compared Meghan Markle to Grace Kelly, who was a Hollywood icon before she married Prince Rainier of Monaco. Powers said that Kelly was "not a bit player in a minor television series."

The 77-year-old "Deceptions" actress did not just criticise Meghan Markle. She also took aim at her husband, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. She called him and his uncle Prince Andrew "stupid" for having made "fools of themselves in common." She added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "should get out of the job" if they want to change the royal dynamic.

However, unlike Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Powers had nice things to say about Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Kate Middleton. She called the Duchess of Cambridge "impeccable" and Princess Anne "sensational" and "the real thing." As for her friend Prince Charles, Powers believes that the Prince of Wales is a knowledgeable man and that he will make a great king.