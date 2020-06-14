Prince Charles has congratulated a 90-year-old for raising funds to battle coronavirus by climbing the height of Suilven on her staircase. Suilven, located in the west of Sutherland in the Highlands, has an elevation of 731 metres.The 71-year-old royal has shown his support to the nonagenarian.

Margaret Payne, 90, from Scotland has raised over £390,000 for the NHS, Highlands Hospice and RNLI in the last two months. Prince Charles who is known as the Duke of Rothesay sent her a letter of congratulations and support before 30 flights were left to complete her goal.

"My wife and I just wanted to add to what I suspect is a very large number of messages of support by saying how inspiring it has been to witness the huge success of your fundraising efforts," the Prince of Wales wrote.

"These past few months have seen our country face immense challenges. Many people are grieving the tragic loss of their loved ones. The marvellous community spirit, for which Scotland is so renowned, has never been so much in evidence as people across our society have gone the extra mile, have put others first and have sacrificed their own comfort for the common good.

"There could hardly be a better example of this indomitable spirit than your own magnificent efforts in raising money for vital charities. It is people like yourself who show that, for every hardship there has been a hero – or, of course, a heroine...So, in great admiration of your incredible efforts, my wife and I send you our warmest congratulations on your splendid achievement!"

Payne said that she was surprised and delighted to receive Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's handwritten letter. "I feel so humbled by their kind words, and everyone's generosity and ongoing support throughout my marathon challenge. "It has given me the enthusiasm to keep going over the past 10 weeks, and will spur me on to reach the summit," Payne added.