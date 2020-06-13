Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will head back to their London home next week. The royal couple will return to London to carry out their duties in person as they will formally receive the French president Emmanuel Macron, at Clarence House, on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and the government on Thursday. This is their first public engagement since they moved to Birkhall, Scotland in March.

The 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle's 'Appel' will be marked on Thursday, June 18. On 18 June 1940, General de Gaulle broadcast his appeal to the French population to resist the German occupation of France during the Second World War, which was telecast on BBC in London.

A Guard of Honour will be given by Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards accompanied by the Band of the Coldstream Guards at Clarence House when Macron is greeted by Charles and Camilla. A spokesperson for Clarence House said that government guidelines on social distancing would be followed.

Charles, 71, and Camilla, 72, have been isolating at their Birkhall home in Scotland since March. The royal couple has been carrying out their official engagements remotely via video calls. The future king contracted coronavirus with mild symptoms in March. He spent seven days in isolation, while Camilla stayed separately in the same house. She tested negative but isolated for 14 days in line with medical advice.

The British prince spoke about his experience of contracting coronavirus in a recent interview with Sky News. "You really want to give people a hug." The Prince has been staying in touch with family members via video calls, but he said: "Well I haven't seen my father for a long time. He's going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I've been doing the Facetime, it's all very well but...." he said.