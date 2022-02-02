Royal photographers Samir and Zak Hussein shared their experience taking pictures of the royals, especially of Princess Charlotte and Prince George. They said the most memorable photos are always the candid ones because they show them being children and not royals.

Samir described it as "that unknown element" because it doesn't matter whether they're royal kids or any kids." Anything can happen during a pictorial and that includes them having tantrums.

"They could throw a tantrum at any time or they could just do something funny, like stick out their tongue. They don't always play by the rules," he said during a discussion about the Princess Diana Accredited Access Exhibition in Los Angeles with US Weekly.

"So, I love photographing kids 'cause you don't really know [what] you're gonna get, and more often than not you get these special moments," he added.

Samir admitted that it can be a challenge to take their pictures when this happens. He explained that as a "royal photographer photographing kids in general, you've got to be ready because this [could] be a really fleeting moment, but it also produces some of the most fun moments and best pictures."

Zak chimed in and agreed that the best pictures are often those that you didn't even know you took from the start. He called it a "really nice moment" when you "download the card and you're going through them and then you suddenly come across a picture that you didn't even realise you were taking."

"That's pretty satisfying when you come across a picture like that. You don't know what's gonna happen. These jobs, anything can happen in a split second, and you've gotta be ready to take it," he explained.

Zak recalled one such moment with Princess Charlotte at a sailing event in August 2019. She was with her mother Kate Middleton and for a split second she just "stuck her tongue out at the crowd" who had gathered to see them. He recalled it showed "this great moment where Kate's just kind of pulling her face laughing and sort of embarrassed by her daughter that stuck her tongue out." He said Sam took the picture but the other photographers were not able to because it happened for a split second.