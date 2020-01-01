The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, welcomed the new year with a rare unseen photo of their son, Archie.

The candid picture shows the nearly eight-month-old Archie being held in his father's arm, as he looks off into the distance. Prince Harry, on the other hand, stares lovingly at his bundle of joy. Both father and son are dressed for the cold weather as they pose for a photo against a backdrop of blue waters.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the sweet snap on their official Instagram page, Sussex Royal. Archie's photo is part of a collage of images the couple shared as they looked back on their memories for 2019.

"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrote, adding "We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness."

The couple gave credit to British band Coldplay for allowing them to use one of their songs as background music. They also thanked PA for the photos and footage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's post has since received over 2 million views and over 10,000 comments as of this writing. Fans greeted the couple a happy new year and wished them well on their future endeavours.

"Oh my goodness Archie! And what an amazing year it has been for you three. Thank you for inspiring & touching many. And thank you for sharing this journey with us. Happy New Year!" one fan wrote, and another commented, "Happy New year!! hope next year brings you much happiness and joy and can't wait for all you are going to give us next year."

Meanwhile, there were also those who complimented the adorable Archie. One called him "beautiful" and another noted that he got his mum's looks. Archie is said to be Meghan Markle's twin.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared Archie's unseen photo after they sent an e-card as their Christmas greeting. The card shows a photo of the family-of-three, taken by Meghan Markle's friend, Janina Gavankar, with the charming Archie front and center while his parents sit behind him.