Prince Harry lauded Britain response to curb the coronavirus pandemic on the Declassified podcast. The 35-year-old also praised Captain Tom Moore, World War II veteran for his "utterly amazing" fundraising efforts. However, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson who stepped down from royal duties was called "outrageous."

The Duke of Sussex told on the Declassified podcast that things here are "better than we are led to believe through certain corners of the media." He was criticised for his comments and also branded "outrageous" by expert Professor Karol Sikora, who has led antibody tests and is a former No10 adviser, The Sun reports.

"What are his qualifications for making these comments — other than deserting his country in its hour of need?" asked Prof. Sikora.

Harry currently is staying in Los Angeles along with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison. The British prince was a guest on the podcast. He praised Captain Tom Moore, 99, who has raised £23 million for the NHS.

"I'm just so incredibly proud to see what these individuals up and down the country and across the world are doing. It's also proving that I think things are better than we're led to believe through certain corners of the media," Harry said.

"It can be very worrying when you're sitting there and the only information you are getting is from certain news channels, but then if you are out and about or you are on the right platforms, you can really sense this human spirit coming to the forefront," he added.

Harry's comments came in spite of a video call from a nurse telling him about the lack of PPE for health workers.

Meanwhile, Prof Sikora said: "I think these remarks are outrageous. As for the media, I really don't understand what Harry's beef is. Journalists have been reporting the facts and have been doing great work in holding the Government to account. The media has also championed the NHS and become a key ally of doctors, nurses and key workers. They should be applauded, not vilified."

Nadra Ahmed, of the National Care Association said that Harry "hasn't seen all the evidence". She added that health and care staff were suffering mental anguish and "some of the things I have heard are harrowing."