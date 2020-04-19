Come Monday, Meghan Markle is all set to give her first television interview after quitting as a senior member of the British royal family. She and Prince Harry after quitting royal life are now living in Los Angeles close to her mother Doria Ragland.

The Duchess of Sussex will appear on "Good Morning America" on Monday to talk about her Disney documentary, "Elephant." The 38-year-old has given voiceover for the documentary. An Instagram clip gives fans a sneak peek of the interview. "On GMA Monday, Meghan Markle with an exclusive first look at the Disney documentary Elephant," a voice-over says over the clip, as reported by Daily Mail.

Meghan recorded the voiceover for Disneynature's new film in 2019. She was approached by the filmmakers, Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz, earlier in the summer. The filmmakers thought her to be perfect fit as she had seen some of the footage taken over a few years and was also passionate about the subject.

The duchess signed the voiceover deal in return for a donation to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders. The documentary "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives." The film is available for streaming on Disney+, besides you will be able to get seven days of the streaming service free when you sign up.

At the beginning of the year, a video went viral. It showed Harry and Meghan talking to the Disney CEO at "The Lion King"premiere back in July 2019. The British prince was speaking to the CEO about a new role for his wife.

"You know she does voiceovers?" Harry was heard talking to Robert Allen Iger. "Oh really? I did not know that," the Disney chief replied. "You seem surprised," the prince responded adding: "But yeah, she's really interested." The conversation concluded with Iger telling Harry: "Sure, we'd love to try."

Meghan meanwhile was having a conversation with to Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Meghan and Harry stayed in Vancouver Island, Canada and then moved to Los Angeles just before the borders of both the countries closed down.