King Charles has taken decisive action against his brother Andrew, making a move their mother, Queen Elizabeth, avoided during her reign. A royal expert claimed the late monarch would never have imposed such consequences on her favoured son.

Queen Elizabeth Did Everything To Protect Her Son, Andrew

On Thursday, 30 October 2025, Buckingham Palace released a statement that sealed Andrew's fate within the British monarchy. King Charles decided to strip his younger brother of all the royal privileges he had enjoyed for years, including his title as 'Prince.'

King Charles also went after Andrew's residence, the Royal Lodge, where he has lived for over 20 years already. There is no doubt that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's dad is at his lowest point right now.

Christopher Andersen, an American journalist and author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, spoke with Us Weekly and claimed that the decision was not easy for King Charles. The monarch was reportedly fully aware that the unprecedented move 'would have hurt his mother, the late queen.'

Andrew has been embroiled in numerous scandals, even under the reign of Queen Elizabeth. However, Andersen was sure that the previous sovereign would never abandon her child.

'I can't imagine Elizabeth II would have ever gone this far — not ever,' Andersen continued, before adding, 'She did what she could to protect him.'

Andrew Was Queen Elizabeth's 'Favourite' Son, Experts Say

King Charles' relationship with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, was characterised by deep respect. Their bond, however, was marked by emotional restraint and shaped by duty, hierarchy, and the weight of the crown.

While the Queen admired her firstborn, she was reportedly not as affectionate to him as she was to Andrew, her second son. She allegedly gave Andrew more attention.

Experts claimed that while the late Queen's relationship with Charles was defined by duty and obligation, her connection to Andrew was marked by maternal protection and emotional closeness. Several royal experts even said Andrew was Queen Elizabeth's 'favourite' son.

'Andrew has always been the Queen's favourite son and he has never done anything wrong in her eyes,' said Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, per GoodtoKnow.

Piers Brendon, a British historian and writer, also shared the same observation. According to him, the Queen favoured Andrew because he was an 'action man.'

Andrew went to naval college, completed the Marines Commando course, was a qualified pilot, and joined the Falklands War at 22.

'Prince Andrew is obviously the Queen's favourite son,' Brendon said in the 2019 Channel 5 documentary Paxman on the Queen's Children (via New Idea).

Queen Elizabeth Stood By Andrew Amid The Chaos

Andrew stepped back from his royal duties in 2019, following his disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight. Three years later, however, Queen Elizabeth still chose him to be her escort when she attended the memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip, in Westminster Abbey.

Many initially disagreed with the Queen's decision, but she reportedly 'insisted' on having Andrew as her escort. Robert Jobson, author of Prince Philip's Century, said the move 'shows she wholeheartedly loves and believes her son.'

The outing came six weeks after Andrew settled the sexual assault lawsuit against him. Jobson added that the Queen's decision made sense because Andrew 'doesn't have a partner' and 'he's guilty of nothing in the eyes of the law.'