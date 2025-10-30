King Charles has left no stone unturned when it comes to his disgraced brother, . The Palace confirmed that the British monarch decided to leave his younger sibling with zero royal privileges by stripping him of all of his titles, including 'Prince.'

King Charles Strips Prince Andrew's Royal Titles

The British monarch made an unprecedented move by stripping Andrew of all of his royal privileges, including his titles. Buckingham Palace released an official statement announcing that Andrew will no longer be known as His Royal Highness or Prince, People reported.

'His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,' the palace said in the statement. 'Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.'

Andrew had been a 'Prince' since birth. He was entitled to the style 'His Royal Highness' and 'Prince' as the second son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. However, the current monarch has the power to cut that privilege.

According to People, King Charles has the Royal Prerogative to change his brother's titles and honors without involving Parliament.

Andrew Is Kicked Out of the Royal Lodge

Not only is Andrew losing his royal title, but he also needs to vacate the Royal Lodge, where he has lived for two decades. Andrew signed a 75-year lease on the property, but for years, there had been rumours that King Charles wanted him out of the 30-room residence. The palace confirmed that Andrew will be moving out.

'His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation,' the statement continued.

​Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, continues to live with him at the Royal Lodge even after their 1996 divorce. With Andrew needing to relocate, Ferguson is expected to do the same, and it remains unclear if she will still join him in his new place.

Palace Responds To Media Pressure Amid Andrew's Controversy

King Charles made the move after newly revealed documents strengthened Andrew's relationship with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew claimed in a 2019 interview that he cut ties with Epstein in December 2010. However, new documents show they were still exchanging emails until 2011.

There was correspondence between the two a day after Andrew's infamous photo with Virginia Giuffre was published in 2011. The shot showed Andrew with his arm around Giuffre.

'I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it,' Andrew's email to Epstein read. 'Otherwise, keep in close touch, and we'll play some more soon!!!!'

Andrew signed off the email with 'A, HRH The Duke of York, KG.' KG stood for Knight of the prestigious Order of the Garter.

King Charles' moves signal how the monarchy responds to public and media pressure. Although Andrew has continuously denied the allegations against him, his scandal negatively impacts the sovereignty by association.

The palace statement also shows King Charles and Queen Camilla distancing themselves from Andrew. They also clarify that his poor judgment is not aligned with the crown's values by extending their sympathies to the victims.

'Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,' the statement concluded.​