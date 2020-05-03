Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly eyeing a sprawling £10 million mansion in Los Angeles. The property is close to LA's affluent Pacific Palisades. The couple is most likely looking at moving Meghan's mother Doria Ragland with them.

According to The Sun, the property out in the market since September, and is being sold by Steve Chasman, producer of Fast and Furious. Hollywood stars Tom Hands and Ben Affleck live in the same neighbourhood.

Sources said that Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, want to find a property with large grounds for them and Archie. The couple reportedly want a "granny annexe" flat for Meghan's 63-year-old social worker mother.

"Once quarantine and lockdown are over, Harry and Meghan will be moving into their new pad — and they want Doria to be included in these plans," said another source.

"She is hugely independent though, and doesn't want to be in their space. She will have her own granny annexe. The family have been joking that Meghan and Harry will now have a babysitter on tap, but the reality is Meghan doesn't trust many people and Doria is her rock and her biggest champion," the insider added.

"Harry has also grown close to her so, believe it or not, he was receptive to the idea of living with his mother-in-law. Obviously, under lockdown, they won't be moving house any time soon but they are both looking forward to laying down more permanent roots in Los Angeles, and making it home," the source said.

The luxury six-bedroom mansion overlooks the sea and is located in a gated community. In-house facilities include a cinema, swimming pool, one-acre garden and a pergola. The mansion has a chef's kitchen and in-built barbecue area, perfect for the Duchess of Sussex. It also has a huge children's play area. It seems to be perfect for Harry and Meghan's son Archie, who turns one on Wednesday, May 6.

Harry and Meghan have been residing in a home close to Sir Elton John's since the time they moved from Canada to the US. The couple has been pictured walking their pets nearby wearing masks.

In April, it was reported that Harry and Meghan had shown keen interest in buying Mel Gibson's £12 million mansion in celebrity favourite, Malibu. However, the property is still in the market.