Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly buying Mel Gibson's 12 million pounds Malibu home. The news was shared on Instagram by an estate agent last week. However, she later removed the post.

Andrea Pilot, an estate agent shared the information on her Instagram. "Big news Prince Harry & Meghan buy Mel Gibson's house."According to The Sun, she removed the message soon after they got in touch. The company marketing the home declined to comment. However, a source claimed that the property has been sold recently.

"Non-disclosure agreements have been signed. But you're very warm," the source said when asked whether the Sussexes were the home buyers.

The beachfront home features Pacific ocean views, five acres of grounds, "exceptional" kitchen, two pools, gym and membership to a beach club.

Pilot revealed that David Duchovny of X-Files is the previous owner of the house. "It was just a post about Meghan and Harry. I'm not the person who sold the house. I don't know who sold it," said Pilot adding that the property was renovated in the past 18 months.

"It is fabulously beautiful, so maybe they took one look in there and wanted to have it. It's very private. There's nothing on the market like it," a source said about the house.

The "Mad Max" actor's rep couldn't be reached for comment. However, a source close to Meghan and Harry said reports that they had bought the house were "categorically untrue".

In March, Harry and Meghan moved to the US from Canada just before the borders were closed. They took a private jet for the journey along with their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland who is a yoga instructor also lives in Los Angeles. They reportedly moved to the country so that the Duchess of Sussex could be close to her mother. Earlier, it was reported that the couple was searching for a house in the gather celebrity favourite community of Malibu.

In another news, Harry and Meghan have reportedly been offered over $1 million to do a tell-all interview, Page Six reports. The couple stepped down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31. They are looking for work, and said to be in talks with several networks to feature their new life, their new home.

In January, it was reported that Meghan was in talks with Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres for a sit-down interview. The couple want to be financially independent post Megxit. They have plans to buy a home and also pay for their security. The security bill alone will come up to over $2.5 million a year out of which Prince Charles will fund $2 million.