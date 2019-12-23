The Duke and Duchess of Sussex refrained from showing any form of public display of affection during their engagement photoshoot. They were not allowed to kiss on camera.

Alexi Lubomirski, who clicked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement photos, revealed that were strict rules or certain boundaries that they had to follow in order to get the perfect shot. This includes "no kissing" for the camera.

"You can't have them kissing, you can't have them screaming and running through the garden and obviously you have to see the ring," Lubomirski told The Evening Standard.

"But I think it's within those guidelines that the creativity happens," he added.

The UK-born Lubomirski, who is a prince of the Polish House of Lubomirski, shared how the engagement photos came out naturally because Meghan and Harry were just so in love with each other. Their emotions radiated through their actions and through the expressions on their faces.

"He would be talking and she would look at him, she'd be smiling at what he said and then he'd look at her and there'd be this spark between them. I get tingles just thinking about it," Lubomirski shared, adding that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "a young couple in love and it was so cute."

He remembered one photo was inspired by an image of Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer where he wrapped her in a big overcoat. He asked Harry to wrap Meghan tightly in the overcoat he saw on the rack. They were initially facing the camera before he suggested that she face her prince. Suddenly, he recalled seeing them "so close to each other, and so in love, so of course it was sparks and magic."

Then the former "Suits" star reached out to cup Harry's cheek and the engagement ring just popped out. Lubomirski called it the perfect shot that had him "screaming and squealing" and also had the couple giggling. This would explain why the couple was laughing while they were looking at each other.

Lubomirski remembered that the royal couple's engagement photos look so naturally intimate because they were just two people who were really in love. They did not have to kiss or show any PDA because their eyes and smiles speak of how they really feel for each other.