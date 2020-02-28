Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue to receive security to protect them and their son Archie after they step down as full-time working royals on Tuesday, March 31, but security perks will be affected nonetheless.

In a press release issued on Sussex Royal website to explain their transition from senior members to financially independent members of the British royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had announced: "It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son. This is based on The Duke's public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess' own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years."

However, royal experts told US Weekly that even though the couple will still have protection, they will lose their support network. "Ultimately you lose the support network that is in place around both principals at the moment," former royal protection officer Simon Morgan told the outlet.

The Metropolitan Police Service, a part of the UK law enforcement, holds responsibility for the protection of the members of the British royal family. Morgan, who worked for the security of the royal family from 2007 to 2013, said: "You basically lose the immediate connection that (one) has if their security is no longer provided by the Metropolitan Police service," adding that nobody is certain of how the details will work out.

Explaining the security changes that will follow the couple's spring transition, Morgan said: "You have warranted police officers. You have the security services that all dovetail into each other to create that protection package that's replicated on a local scale with regard to London, then a national scale within the U.K. and then a global scale around global law enforcement and security services throughout the world."

Morgan also noted that there will never be a time when Harry and Meghan will let go of their protection as the two global icons are at threat because of their status in the royal family as well as within the entertainment industry. He said: "You are looking at two global icons. You're looking at a senior member of the British royal family. You're looking at a war veteran who completed two operational tours of Afghanistan. The threat level against that particular individual is extremely high."

Harry's mother Princess Diana had decided to forgo a personal protection officer and instead hire private security, after her divorce from Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, Canada Government has also refused to pay for the protection of the royal couple, after they step down as working royals on Tuesday, March 31. The RCMP were in charge of the security of Harry, Meghan, and Archie since November, after the royals decided to relocate to the country on a part-time basis. Public Safety Canada said in a statement that the couple relocation presented their government with a "unique and unprecedented set of circumstances."

"As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status," the statement read.