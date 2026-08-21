Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned their UK return will bring a 'three-ring circus' back after reports emerged the couple plan to relocate to Britain later this month with their children.

PR expert Mark Borkowski cautioned the Sussexes against repeating past mistakes, saying any disruption could see the royal family resist their comeback. The main keyword here is why experts fear history could repeat itself as Harry and Meghan prepare to establish a private, non-royal residence outside London.

Harry visited his homeland in July 2026 to promote the Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham next year. He, along with Markle and their children, also met with King Charles, marking the first step toward reconciliation after years of estrangement.

King Charles was informed of their relocation plans on Sunday, 16 August, and there are no intentions for either Harry or Meghan to resume their duties as working royals.

Three-Ring Circus Warning as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan UK Return

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, from California to the UK for an extended period, with the children set to begin school there in September.

According to multiple reports, the couple will maintain their home in Montecito, California, and their vacation property in Portugal while establishing a private, non-royal home base in Britain. The location of the family's new home and the children's school are being closely guarded.

Borkowski said that if we are going to see the typical Harry and Meghan three-ring circus, then we know what happens when that is played out, adding that it leads to massive disruption.

The PR expert suggested the royal family may not want the Sussexes back in the camp, even as King Charles has extended an olive branch to Harry. Whatever they need to do to be welcomed back into the royal fold, they will have to make those efforts themselves, he added.

The move gives Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, their first home base in Britain since they relinquished the lease on Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor residence gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2023.

King Charles asked them to vacate the property following the publication of Harry's raw 2023 memoir, Spare. There is no anticipated change to the official status of Prince Harry and Meghan, who will continue to be private citizens.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Plotting UK Return Before Prince William Takes the Throne Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Plotting UK Return Before Prince William Takes the Throne

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry UK Return: Reconciliation or Repeat of Past Sins?

According to the PR expert, their return to the UK is not necessarily a sign of reconciliation with the royal household. He warned that if they repeat the sins of the past, the royal family could strongly resist their return this time.

This comes as insiders say a full reconciliation could be on the horizon, though the threat of this reunion has left William and Kate feeling wary.

It is thought that Harry and Meghan will maintain their Montecito chateau as well as their Portugal getaway pad but will reside at a private, non-royal home in the UK.

Speculation suggests the family could move to a private residence in the Cotswolds, though nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

One thing's for sure, the Sussexes' decision to return has already sparked intense debate across social media, with some fans celebrating the move as a homecoming while others question the timing.

Wild, right? Six years after stepping down from their royal duties and relocating to the US, they are back. But will this be the fresh start Harry has been chasing, or just another chapter in the ongoing saga?