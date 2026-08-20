Prince Harry's reported return to the UK with Meghan Markle and their children has ignited fresh tension within the royal family, with one prominent expert warning the move could provoke a 'crisis for the monarchy.'

The Duke of Sussex is understood to be relocating back to Britain within the next two weeks, bringing seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet to start at a British school in September.

The news came after months of speculation about whether the couple, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, might re-establish a more permanent foothold in the UK. For context, Harry and Meghan left for California six years ago following their decision to cease being working royals, a move that became known as 'Megxit.'

Royal Expert Warns of Monarchy Crisis Over Prince Harry Return

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Richard Fitzwilliams, a well-known royal commentator, told in an interview the surprise announcement had caught the Palace off guard and could destabilise the institution.

'It provokes a crisis for the monarchy because the monarchy's responses are often poor when they don't know what to expect,' he said.

Fitzwilliams suggested King Charles was only informed of the plans on Sunday, August 16, despite a family meeting at Highgrove earlier in the summer where the topic was not raised.

'It is utterly ruthless if he did tell the King of his plans to move on Sunday,' the expert added, hinting at the potential for further friction.

The royal commentator also framed the relocation as evidence the Sussexes' American chapter had not gone to plan. 'They have failed in the United States. Meghan's career hasn't taken off at all,' Fitzwilliams said, claiming Harry had been reduced to 'pathetic cameo performances' in his wife's projects.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

What the Prince Harry Return to UK Means for the Royal Family

Despite the dramatic framing, multiple outlets report there are no plans for Harry or Meghan to resume official royal duties. The family will live in a private, non-royal residence outside London, while keeping their £11 million home in Montecito, California, and a property in Portugal.

A magazine has confirmed King Charles was aware of the move and 'pleased' to have more opportunity to see his son and grandchildren, but stressed there would be 'no alterations' to Harry or Meghan's roles or status.

Still, the timing has raised questions about the future. Fitzwilliams suggested the couple had chosen to return during Charles's reign because their options might narrow once Prince William becomes king. 'I strongly suspect that William would look very closely at their titles and possibly the titles of their children,' he said.

Others have pointed to the potential for public backlash. Former government adviser Peter Cardwell told News24 Meghan remained 'deeply unpopular' in many parts of the UK, especially compared to the Princess of Wales.

The move also comes after a private reunion last month at Highgrove, the first time Charles had seen Archie and Lilibet in four years. That meeting was seen as a step towards healing, even if Harry's relationship with William remains strained.

Harry is already scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London next month. He had been expected to stay at Buckingham Palace, but with the whole family returning, that arrangement is no longer needed.

Archie will enter Year 3, the first year of junior education, while Lilibet starts Year 1. It is not yet known whether the relocation will be permanent, with the exact location of their new home being kept private for security reasons.

The couple's decision to return has already overshadowed other royal news, including Queen Camilla's recent comments on the pressures of keeping Charles's cancer diagnosis secret. 'The Sussexes don't care about that,' Fitzwilliams said.

For now, the Palace has not issued an official statement. The Sussexes have been contacted for comment.