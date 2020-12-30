Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 19-month-old son, stole the show on the premiere episode of his parents' "Archewell Audio" podcast on Tuesday.

The adorable tot greeted listeners a "Happy New Year" through the guidance of his doting parents. In the Spotify podcast, Prince Harry asked the toddler to repeat after him as he uttered "Happy" and "New" and Archie finished off the greeting with "Year" before his dad could guide him. It was his cute American accent and contagious laughter at the end of the podcast that endeared listeners.

"You can speak into it," Prince Harry is heard saying in the audio. Meghan Markle then asked, "Archie is it fun?" to which he replied "Fun!" much to his parents' glee. The Duke of Sussex continued and said "After me. Ready," and asked Archie to say "Happy" and "New" before he ended the podcast with "Boom!" and the family all laughed together.

Little Archie stealing the show on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first episode of their new podcast, Archewell Audio ?pic.twitter.com/zhQOVnxGFz — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) December 29, 2020

Archie spoke in the "Holiday Special" episode of the podcast produced by Archewell Audio and Gimlet. Prince Harry introduced the episode by acknowledging that 2020 has "been a Year to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it."

"And at the same time, to honour those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season," Meghan Markle continued.

The 35-minute podcast series included thoughts from famous celebrities including Tyler Perry, Sir Elton John, and James Corden, who each reflected on the year 2020. Other guests, who recorded audio diaries for the podcast, included Christina Adane, José Andrés, Brené Brown, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, Matt Haig, Hussain Manawer, and George the Poet, who shared his plans to propose to his girlfriend.

"From us I will say, no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say love wins," Meghan Markle said to which Prince Harry agreed, "Love always wins."

Archie's adorable surprise cameo in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Archewell Audio" podcast came after the family shared their Christmas card. It shows the young royal has grown so much since his mum read him a book to celebrate his first birthday.