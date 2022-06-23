Amid rumours of their continued rift, a royal biographer claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William never had that strong of a relationship from the start.

Ingrid Seward said that "despite appearing to do so, the two boys never got along particularly well. She told the Mirror, "They sat together for TV interviews on their joint causes joshing with each other but they were never very good friends."

The author of the 2003 book "Wiliam and Harry" claimed that Kate Middleton helped bring the brothers back together. The duchess reportedly "went a long way to encourage their relationship." But for now, the Duke of Cambridge would rather focus on things that he can control like his future reign on the throne.

"Instead, he is concentrating on what he knows he can achieve rather than wasting time on things he can't change. He knows what's in store for him and he knows how tough it is, but with the help of Kate and support from his father the Prince of Wales, he remains positive and optimistic about his future," Seward shared.

Fellow royal biographer Tina Brown had also mentioned that the tension between the brothers started after the Duke of Sussex left the military in 2015. He became lost and did not know what to do. Being the "spare to the heir" has reportedly caused friction in their once-close relationship.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge had always known what was in store for him and he has been preparing himself for that inevitable future. The siblings eventually drifted apart, something that the 37-year-old himself admitted in a 2019 interview with Tom Bradby.

As for where things stand between them, Seward said that "although William has always looked out for Harry, he feels at the moment there is nothing more he could do." According to reports, the 40-year-old is also mourning the loss of his once-close bond with his younger brother.

But at the same time, Prince William allegedly also feels angry over the things Prince Harry has said about the royal family. This is reportedly why he refused to reconcile or even talk to him during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.