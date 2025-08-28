KEY POINTS Taylor Townsend beat Jelena Ostapenko, 7-5, 6-1, in a fiery US Open clash.

The US Open produced fireworks on Court 11 on Wednesday when American Taylor Townsend and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko clashed during and after their second-round match, with the drama spilling over into post-match interviews and social media.

Townsend, who won the encounter, 7-5, 6-1, was accused by Ostapenko of having 'no class' and 'no education', sparking a courtside row and later an online storm. The American, ranked No. 1 in doubles but outside the top 100 in singles, brushed off the insults and advanced to the third round, her deepest run in singles at a Grand Slam since 2023.

Heated Exchange on Court

The match ended with more than just a handshake. Ostapenko, seeded 25th, wagged her finger at Townsend and berated her after the final point. Video footage showed Townsend responding: 'You can learn how to take a loss better. Thank you so much. Great job, great play.'

Instead of walking away, both players lingered by the umpire's chair, confronting one another as the crowd grew louder. Townsend then egged on the spectators, waving her arm overhead to raucous cheers.

'It's competition,' Townsend said afterwards. 'People get upset when they lose.'

Accusations of poor sportsmanship

Ostapenko later complained on social media that Townsend had been 'disrespectful' for failing to apologise after hitting a net cord winner, something many players regard as customary.

'There are some rules in tennis which most of the players follow and it was the first time ever that this happened to me on tour,' Ostapenko wrote. 'If she plays in her homeland, it doesn't mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants.'

She also took issue with Townsend's pre-match warm-up at the net, rather than starting from the baseline. Townsend countered that she had been beginning warm-ups with volleying for years and saw no problem with her routine.

'No Education' Jibe

The most cutting remarks came from Ostapenko's courtside rant. According to Townsend, her opponent told her she had 'no class, no education', and challenged her to meet outside of the US.

Townsend hit back: 'She told me I have no education, no class, and to see what happens if we play each other outside of the US. I said, "I'm excited. Bring it." I've never been the one to back down from anything like that.'

Smiling, she later added: 'So I'm looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada outside the US. I beat her in New York outside the US, so let's see what else she has to say.'

Some fans mocked Townsend's slip in describing New York as 'outside the US', but the American shrugged off the criticism.

Racism Claims Denied

Asked by a reporter whether she thought Ostapenko's remarks about education had racial undertones, Townsend replied: 'I didn't take it in that way, but also, you know, that has been a stigma in our community of being "not educated" and all of the things, when it's the furthest thing from the truth. So whether it had racial undertones or not, that's something she can speak on. The only thing that I'm worried about right now is continuing to move forward through this tournament.'

Ostapenko, in turn, insisted she was not racist after receiving a flood of criticism online. 'I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world. For me it doesn't matter where you come from,' she posted.

A Familiar Flashpoint

This is not the first time Ostapenko has been embroiled in on-court disputes. At Wimbledon in 2021, she was accused by Alja Tomljanovic of faking an injury to secure a medical timeout. The Latvian has long had a reputation for fiery behaviour when matches turn against her.

Townsend, meanwhile, has been enjoying a career resurgence in doubles, where she recently climbed to world No. 1. Her victory over Ostapenko makes her the lowest-ranked American woman to beat a Grand Slam champion in singles at a major since Kristie Ahn defeated the Latvian at the 2019 US Open.

Reflecting on the win, Townsend said: 'The thing that I'm the most proud of is that I let my racket talk. Because ultimately, I'm the one here, sitting in front of you guys, moving on to the next round, getting the next check, moving on, being able to still be here and speak to you guys, and that's what's the most important. She's packed up and she's gone.'