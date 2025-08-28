Tourism New Zealand has leaned into the global frenzy around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce by posting a tongue-in-cheek 'official petition' asking the couple to host their wedding in Aotearoa, days after the pair confirmed their engagement on Instagram.

The social post, shared on 100% Pure New Zealand's official channels, pitches the country's landscapes as a cinematic setting for 'pop's next royal wedding'.

Prime Minister Adds A Public Invite

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon amplified the call with a short video message inviting Swift and Kelce to hold the wedding or honeymoon in New Zealand, name-checking marquee destinations and striking a light, congratulatory tone. The invite was published on his verified social accounts and reported by New Zealand media.

In a video shared on his official Facebook page, Luxon also called New Zealand an ideal spot for a romantic getaway.

'Well, Taylor and Travis, a big congratulations on this fantastic news. Getting engaged is such an exciting time,' Luxon said. 'Now I know you might not be thinking this far ahead, but there would be no better place in the world to have the wedding than here in New Zealand, or even your honeymoon.'

Luxon continued by mentioning some of the country's top attractions, like the snowy Aoraki Mount Cook, the glowworm caves of Waitomo, and Queenstown, which is packed with activities. He even joked about the couple going cliff diving there.

Luxon also complimented the friendliness of New Zealanders and playfully teased Kelce about the nation's rugby culture, stating: 'I bet you, Travis, you would love to watch some rugby here too.'

Will Aotearoa Host the Wedding of the Century?

Tourism New Zealand's (@purenz) pitch draws on instantly recognisable imagery: alpine peaks, fjords, vineyards, and glowworm caves that suit the couple's preference for dramatic backdrops and high-privacy venues. The agency's 'official petition' post frames the bid as fan-friendly and social-first, tapping into Swift's online community while providing the country with a low-cost, high-reach marketing opportunity.

The accompanying message said: 'We think the Swifties would agree, it's the perfect backdrop for a star-studded "I do." Are you ready for it?'

Shared across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, the post came with a slideshow of stunning New Zealand landscapes. The suggestion was an instant hit with fans, who flooded the comment section with humour and positive messages.

Air New Zealand also chimed in on the Instagram post, inviting Swift by saying: '@taylorswift, you'd be Enchanted to walk down our aisle... Sparks Fly in seats 13 A and B ✨.' The playful marketing stunt got a surprising lift.

A Match Made in the Midwest

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on 26 August with a joint Instagram post featuring a garden proposal and the caption, 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married'. Major outlets, including the Associated Press, PEOPLE and RNZ, verified the announcement and timing.

Kelce's father later disclosed that the proposal took place discreetly in a Missouri garden about two weeks earlier, mentioning that he had never seen his son so happy and that the duo were 'so good together.'

Swift and Kelce's relationship began in 2023. Swift regularly attended Kansas City Chiefs games and recently featured on Kelce's podcast, New Heights, to talk about her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Fan Response And Global Reach

The engagement has dominated entertainment news cycles and social feeds, spawning reaction videos and on-air interruptions as broadcasters and brands piggyback on the moment. That social momentum is the oxygen for Tourism New Zealand's playful campaign, which relies on earned reach across Instagram, TikTok and news sites.