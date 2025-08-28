KEY POINTS Emil Wakim called his exit a 'gut punch' but praised the experience.

The revolving door at Saturday Night Live has swung again as another cast member bids farewell. Emil Wakim, who joined the iconic NBC sketch show for its landmark 50th season, revealed on Tuesday that he will not be returning when SNL resumes in October.

Wakim, 28, broke the news in a heartfelt Instagram post on 27 August, making clear that the decision was not his own.

'I won't be returning to "SNL" next year', he wrote. 'It was a gut punch of a call to get but I'm so grateful for my time there. I was at Six Flags celebrating my friend's 36th birthday and went on a really emotional walk through Bugs Bunny Park and stared out across Daffy Duck Lake thinking about life'.

The Chicago-born comedian joined the cast in 2024 as a featured player, one of three newcomers brought in for the milestone season. His debut came on the 28 September season premiere hosted by actress Jean Smart, and his final appearance was in the 17 May finale hosted by Scarlett Johansson.

Reflecting on his short-lived tenure, Wakim described the experience as 'the most terrifying, thrilling and rewarding experience of my life' and added: 'I will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home'.

Breakout Sketches and Memorable Moments

Though his stint was brief, Wakim made an impression with audiences. In April, he appeared on 'Weekend Update' where he poked fun at America's contradictions.

'I'm an American. In my bones I am, and I know we're bad because my life is so good, there's just no way it's cruelty-free', he joked. 'I love my life. I do. I just don't want to know how it's made'.

He also grabbed attention in December when he played a Brooklyn man resembling Luigi Mangione, who had been charged with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. In the cold open, his character quipped: 'I haven't paid for a meal in Brooklyn in days.'

Fans and critics alike had expected Wakim to build on his sharp timing and dry humour in Season 51. Instead, his departure marks a setback in what was shaping up to be a breakthrough year.

Wider Exodus at 'SNL'

Wakim is not the only name missing from next season's line-up. Fellow cast member Devon Walker, who joined the show in 2022, confirmed on 25 August that he too was leaving. His message struck a very different tone.

'Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell,' Walker posted. He described his exit as 'good news', telling followers: 'It was just time for me to do something different.'

In recent days, writers Celeste Yim and Rosebud Baker also announced their departures, continuing what looks like a significant reshuffling ahead of Season 51.

Lorne Michaels, the show's long-time creator and executive producer, had hinted at changes earlier this summer. Speaking to Puck, he said he wanted to keep the ensemble intact through the 50th season to avoid disruption. But when asked whether he felt pressure to reinvent, he replied: 'Yeah, for sure. It'll be announced in a week or so.'

So far, the only cast member confirmed to return is James Austin Johnson, who has won plaudits for his impression of President Donald Trump.

A Tough Goodbye

For Wakim, the decision appears bittersweet. His announcement combined gratitude with disappointment, a mix that resonated with fans who flooded his Instagram post with supportive messages.

While his run on SNL lasted just one season, Wakim's trajectory suggests he may have more opportunities ahead in stand-up, television, or streaming comedy. His exit follows a long tradition of players who were cut after a short spell but later flourished elsewhere, from Sarah Silverman to Jenny Slate.

NBC has not commented on whether Wakim's departure was part of a broader strategy or due to performance reviews.

For now, the comedian is keeping his humour intact despite the setback. As he put it himself: 'It was a gut punch of a call, but I'm so grateful for my time there.'

Saturday Night Live will return for its 51st season on 4 October.