Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's date night at The Dutchess allegedly turned sour when they got into an argument that led to the duke walking out of the restaurant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the Burmese bakery and restaurant in Ojai, California having a quiet dinner without their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. "They were having a nice time chatting over some tandoori chicken about the kids and school and the upcoming US election – you know, usual husband and wife stuff," a source told New Idea.

They reportedly "blended in at first" but "then things got frosty between them." The insider claimed that Prince Harry "got up and walked out" towards the end of their meal, leaving Meghan Markle and the other diners stunned.

The source alleged that the couple was "bickering" and added, "The Dutchess is a fairly intimate sort of place, where it's hard not to notice if the people at the next table are bickering. Ojai is a celebrity-friendly place, but it was a surprise to see them there given they have all of Santa Barbara's best restaurants outside their door."

Another insider close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed this is just one of the long list of arguments they have had following a hectic two weeks. They are reportedly "stressed" with their workload, with "a few big projects coming out soon and Harry, who has always been loved by the public, is particularly nervous about how he will be received given he seems to have lost his golden touch."

However, Meghan Markle is worried over different things especially the royals. She is allegedly "fixated on Harry's family and whether they'll allow her children to have and use their royal titles. For Harry, that's the least of his problems, and he's getting sick of talking about it when there's bigger things going on."

The source claimed, "If she brought up the prince and princess stuff for Archie and Lili, especially in public in a small town where gossip spreads like wildfire, there's no doubt he would've got huffy."

However, reports about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arguing during their date night at The Dutchess should be taken with a grain of salt. The claims contradict eyewitness accounts that they "had a very pleasant time" and were "really polite to the staff."